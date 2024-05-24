Dombivli Boiler Blast: Main Accused Malay Mehta Detained in Thane

Thane police crime branch has detained Malay Pradeep Mehta, the prime accused in the Dombivli blast case that claimed 11 lives and injured 64 individuals. The explosion occurred on Thursday at Amudan Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Earlier, his mother, Malati Pradeep Mehta, a director of Amudan Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., was also arrested in Nashik. “Both the mother and son duo are detained and being interrogated, and once their role is established, they will be placed under arrest,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere of Thane police. The mother and son are residents of Mumbai.

According to police officials, high- grade chemicals were used in the chemical factory. "We will investigate about the storage and movement of chemicals. We are also probing whether the owners were following the guidelines or not. We are taking all necessary technical help," told Manere.

A case has been registered at Manpada Police Station, Dombivli under sections 304, 324, 326 of the IPC. The investigation has been transferred to the Thane Crime Branch.