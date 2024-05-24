Dombivli Fire: Immediate Relocation of Chemical Companies Not Feasible, Says Devendra Fadnavis

A devastating fire engulfed a chemical company in Dombivli, resulting in six fatalities and leaving around fifty individuals injured in the aftermath of three consecutive blasts. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided a statement reassuring the public that necessary actions would be taken swiftly to address the situation and prevent future tragedies.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting concerns about safety measures and the potential risks associated with chemical facilities in densely populated areas. Despite calls for immediate relocation of chemical companies, Deputy CM Fadnavis emphasized that such a move is not feasible at the moment.

The incident occurred in the boiler of Amber Chemical Company, which is located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area.The blast was so loud that it could be heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Glass windows of adjoining building suffered cracks as a result of the blast.Around 10-12 cars were destroyed in the blast.