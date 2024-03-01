Dombivli Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Prohibited on Shilphata Road on Sunday Due to 'Shasan Aplya Dari' Program

In Dombivli, the forthcoming 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' program, slated for Sunday, March 3rd at Kalyan Shilphata Premier Ground, prompts significant traffic measures. Anticipating a sizable turnout of citizens availing the scheme, authorities have decreed the prohibition of heavy and extra heavy vehicles on Shilphata road from 5 am to 11 pm on Sunday.

Accordingly, drivers of heavy and extra-heavy vehicles are urged to seek alternative routes, as only light vehicles will be permitted during this period. The announcement, delivered by Traffic Police's Deputy Commissioner Vinaykumar Rathod on Friday, marks the second time Shilphata road has faced closure, eliciting discontent among truck drivers, following its closure for the Balaji festival previously.

Effective measures entail the closure of entry points for heavy and extra heavy vehicles from Mumbra, Kalyan Phata to Kalyan, Dombivli. These vehicles are redirected via Mumbra Turn Road, Kharegaon, and Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Similarly, vehicles from Bhiwandi, Durgadi to Shilphata via Patripul, are rerouted through Durgadi Chowk via Khadakpada.

Additionally, entry points for heavy vehicles passing through Anand Dighe Bridge from Waldhuni Chowk will be shut at Waldhuni Chowk, with a diversion through Ulhasnagar Subhash Chowk. Heavy vehicles bound for Kolsewadi via Vitthalwadi will find entry restricted at Shriram Chowk, rerouting them via Ulhasnagar, Shahad, and Ambernath.

For vehicles from Newali Naka to Kolsewadi, entry will be barred at Newali Naka, redirecting them through Badlapur and Ambernath. Lastly, access to Khoni Nature Dhaba for heavy vehicles passing through Taloja Nature Dhaba Khoni is curtailed, with alternative routes through Badlapur, Ambernath, Katai Badlapur Chowk, and Lodha Palawa Kalyan Phata.

This comprehensive traffic plan aims to streamline movement during the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' event while ensuring minimal disruption to vehicular flow in Dombivli.