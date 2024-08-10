'Don't Cross My Path Or Else...': Raj Thackeray Shoots Warning To Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar After 'Supari' Attack On Car

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has accused Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar of using Maratha activist Manoj Jarange as a political tool ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking in Marathwada, Raj Thackeray claimed, "Attempts were made to disrupt my tour. Let me warn you now—don’t cross my path, or you won’t be able to hold a single rally. I can’t predict what my supporters might do." This statement was directed at Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, hinting at potential disruptions to their political activities.

Reiterating his stance on the reservation issue, Raj Thackeray said, "Maharashtra, being a progressive state, doesn't need reservation. I have always maintained this. I'm not against Maratha reservation, but if it has to be given, it should be based on economic criteria. Maharashtra is rich in industries and jobs—enough to fulfill our needs. Instead of giving these jobs to outsiders, they should go to Marathi youth. Reservation should be for the economically backward, but politics here is being played on caste lines. My visit had nothing to do with Manoj Jarange, yet a deliberate campaign was launched against me."

Raj Thackeray further criticized Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, alleging that they are exploiting Manoj Jarange's agitation for electoral gains. "They are using Jarange’s movement to advance their political agenda. I have nothing to do with Jarange, but they are making it a political issue," he said. He also warned, "Don't provoke my followers—if they rise, you won't be able to hold a single rally."

Regarding the broader political scenario, Raj Thackeray expressed concern over the divisive politics allegedly practiced by Sharad Pawar. "A veteran politician like Sharad Pawar, who is supposed to bring stability, is instead predicting a situation like Manipur in Maharashtra. He should be the one to stop all this, but he’s adding fuel to the fire," Thackeray remarked. He accused Pawar of sowing seeds of caste-based hatred, which he claims has been a tactic since the rise of Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Thackeray also took a jab at the Maratha reservation issue, questioning why it remains unresolved after so many years. "If you have issues with Fadnavis, confront him directly. Why create divisions in society? Who has stalled Maratha reservation? It’s been 15-20 years, and there’s still no resolution. Now they are playing politics behind Jarange," he added.