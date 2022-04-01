Don't give the post of Home Minister to NCP, Chandrakant Patil's advice to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Several talks have been held over Mahavikas Aghadi over the management of the Home Department. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil reached Varsha Bungalow to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The two leaders had an hour-long discussion.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has denied the allegations and said that the reports are false and distorted. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has reacted to all these developments at a press conference held in Kolhapur.

The media asked Chandrakant Patil what advice he would give to the Chief Minister on all these incidents. On this, Chandrakant Patil said, the time for giving advice has passed. As I advised, do not give the post of Home Minister to the NCP. But they are not alone. I have repeatedly tried to say that the other party is a master at eating and that those who have a history of eating are thrown aside. "I don't think Uddhavji is still in the mood to listen to this advice," he said.

Give justice to Karuna Munde

Meanwhile, he also commented on the IA DANA controversy that started with a statement made by former MP Dhananjay Mahadik about women. Mahavikas Aghadi leaders contradicted the statement saying that it was EVA.