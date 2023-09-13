"Don't provoke me to reveal secrets": CM Eknath Shinde warns Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Tuesday that should his political adversary, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, persist in mocking him, he would proceed to disclose information about Thackeray. Shinde made this declaration while addressing a gathering in Pachora taluka, Jalgaon, during a "government at your doorstep" program.

He also shared a recollection of his recent encounter with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the G-20 Summit dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9 in Delhi. Shinde referenced this incident to emphasize his point regarding his "political adversary.

"Sunak asked me how UT was. When I inquired why he was asking me about UT, Sunak told me that UT visits London every year, acquires properties, and enjoys a comfortable stay during his visits," Shinde said, and he then asked the gathering if they knew who was being referred to as UT.

At a public rally in Jalgaon on September 10, Uddhav had taunted Shinde regarding a picture the CM had shared on a social media platform, featuring him alongside the British PM at the G-20 Summit dinner. Uddhav had remarked, "What did the duo say to each other and in what language?"

Shinde responded, stating, "I congratulated Indian-origin Sunak for becoming the PM of Britain. My political adversary is making such remarks out of jealousy. Do not provoke me to reveal certain things that will force you to take Patankar Kadha (an ayurvedic medicine meant for stomach ailments)." The chief minister further remarked that his political opponent "has lost his mental balance after losing power" and added, "It seems my government has to start a 'doctor at your doorstep' program to cure such people."