Don't Rest Till Defeat Of BJP: Sharad Pawar Urges I.N.D.I.A Bloc Partners

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar called on opposition parties united in their effort to offer an alternative to the BJP-led NDA, urging them to persist until they successfully defeat the current government at the Centre. Addressing a gathering at Mangalwedha town in Solapur district, Pawar accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of remembering Lord Ram only during elections.

Like-minded parties, which have come together to provide an alternative, should not rest till the last day of elections and till the incumbent government, which is misusing power to target political opponents, is brought down, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder said.

He mentioned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, is in discussions with the Left parties and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to form a coalition for the upcoming elections.

Talking about the Ayodhya Ram temple, the former Union minister said he has received an invitation for the Lord Ram idol consecration ceremony, but it (invitation card) shows only specific political party and organisation are the highlights of the event. He said he would visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram once the construction of the temple gets over.