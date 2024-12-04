Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Maharashtra Govt Declares December 6 As Holiday

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared December 6, on Friday, as a “local holiday" on the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvana Diwas. As per the circular, the local holiday will be observed in all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts to mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. This declaration follows the provisions outlined in the General Administration Department’s circular dated September 18, 1996.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key social reformer. The day is marked by tributes and commemorative events across the state.In another development, the Central Railway said it will run 12 additional suburban special trains between Parel- Kalyan and Kurla- Panvel stations on Thursday-Friday mid-night on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024. Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.



