DRI Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Ring in Nagpur: Over ₹78 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized

In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit dismantled an illegal Mephedrone production facility in Nagpur's Paachpavli area on August 10, 2024. Acting on detailed intelligence, the DRI raided an under-construction building and uncovered a fully operational laboratory.

The setup was equipped with all necessary chemicals, materials, and machinery to produce Mephedrone, a prohibited psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the operation, officials seized over 50 kg of Mephedrone in liquid form, as well as additional raw materials and machinery capable of producing more than 100 kg of the drug. In total, 51.95 kg of Mephedrone, valued at approximately ₹78 crore, was confiscated.

The raid resulted in the arrest of the principal figure and financier of the operation, along with three associates directly involved in the manufacturing process. All arrested individuals are facing charges under the NDPS Act and are currently in DRI custody for further interrogation. The Nagpur Police provided critical support during the operation.

This successful intervention highlights the DRI's effectiveness in combating drug trafficking networks, with ongoing investigations aimed at uncovering further details.