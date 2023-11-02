DRI foils gold smuggling syndicate in two states; seizes gold worth Rs 8.5 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 13.7 kg of gold valued at over Rs 8.5 crore and arrested five individuals involved in smuggling activities. The operations took place in Mumbai and Varanasi, spanning over October 30 and 31.

According to FPJ reports, the smugglers were attempting to transport the gold via land and rail routes, and it was revealed that this same syndicate had been involved in a pan-India operation on October 12 and 13, during which 31.7 kg of gold was seized. In the recent operation, the DRI Mumbai team intercepted two individuals carrying smuggled gold on a bus near Pune on October 30, resulting in the recovery of five kilograms of smuggled gold. Further investigations led the officers to a handler based in a village in Sangli district.

Acting swiftly, the DRI officers conducted a search at the handler's residence on the morning of October 31, which provided information about two more carriers from the same syndicate smuggling gold from Varanasi to Nagpur. This information was then shared with the DRI Varanasi team, which initiated action and intercepted the two carriers, leading to the seizure of an additional 8.7 kg of smuggled gold.

The coordinated efforts of DRI Mumbai, the Goa Regional Unit, and Varanasi teams culminated in the recovery of a total of 13.7 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 8.5 crores. In the operation, a total of five individuals were arrested, with three apprehended in Mumbai and two in Varanasi.