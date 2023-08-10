Drinking water shortage looms for 76 Marathwada cities due to rainfall deficit

Seventy-six cities in Marathwada are grappling with a significant scarcity of drinking water due to the lack of rainfall. The regional administration has examined the issue and communicated the details to the government, as per the report.

By the end of September, six talukas will have sufficient water, followed by nine talukas by October in neighbouring projects. Five talukas are projected to supply drinking water by November 2023's conclusion, and 36 talukas by December 2023. Among the remaining 15 talukas, ten will receive water supply by January and March 2024, while five talukas will have water supply throughout the year.

As per the 2011 census, Marathwada's population is 187 million, with around 76 million residing in urban regions. While the latest census is pending, the population is believed to have exceeded 200 million, with an estimated 50 per cent being urban. Given this scenario, the drinking water issue could significantly impact over 100 million people if rainfall remains scarce.

Marathwada received only 49 per cent rainfall in 68 days, compared to 80 per cent last year. Except for a few talukas in Nanded, satisfactory rainfall hasn't occurred. Concerns about water scarcity loom for cities, villages, and areas dependent on dams, alongside 11 major and 866 medium/small water projects.