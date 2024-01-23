Drone Footage of Taloja Jail Sparks Security Concerns, Police Launch Probe

Kharghar police are investigating a serious security breach after unauthorized drone footage of Taloja Central Jail surfaced on Instagram. The video, filmed on January 17th, captured the high-security facility housing dangerous inmates, raising concerns about potential threats. Hidayat Shafruddin Tamboli, a jailer at Taloja, alerted authorities upon discovering the footage circulating online. The video, uploaded with the tag "Rahul Uttekar in Story," poses a significant threat due to the jail's sensitive nature. Taloja houses individuals associated with terrorist groups, gangsters, and naxalites, making unauthorized access to its premises a major security risk.

Authorities believe sharing the footage on social media compromises the jail's security and potentially breaches government secrets. Responding swiftly, the Taloja Jail administration filed a complaint at Kharghar police station. Police have registered a case against the unidentified individual under sections 188 (disobedience to order) and 287 (negligent conduct with dangerous substances) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is ongoing. This incident highlights the growing challenge of drone misuse and its potential to compromise sensitive areas. Authorities are likely to tighten regulations and enforcement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



