'Drug Peddlers Roaming Free': Jitendra Awhad Alleges Rave Party in Thane's Yeoor Hills; Pratap Sarnaik Responds

Thane's Yeoor Hills area has once again became an issue of political battle after NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad made startling revelations and accused local authorities of facilitating a rave party in Thane. Jitendra Awhad alleged that a rave party was organized at a well-known hotel in Yeoor, where various drugs were freely available.

"Top drug peddlers were roaming freely at the party," said Awhad. He claimed that the event was masked as a World Cup celebration, causing traffic jams not because of the match, but due to the rave party. "Eighty percent of the attendees were from Mumbai," he added.

No fear …

A #Raveparty was organised in #Yeoor in one of the famous hotels in #yeoor.All kinds of #Drugs were available all top peddlars were also moving freely.The cover was #worldcup2024

The reason for traffic was not due to match it was due to the rave party.

80% crowd was… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 30, 2024

Awhad further stated that the loud music, traffic congestion, and drunk drivers caused such a disturbance that local tribal residents were forced to protest on the streets. "However, Thane police sided with the affluent hotel owners, falsely accusing and threatening the tribal protestors," Awhad alleged.

In response, Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader Pratap Sarnaik acknowledged the issue, saying, "There are private lands in Yeoor where such activities occur. Awhad also has a bungalow there. This cycle of banning and restarting these activities needs continuous monitoring and a collective effort from all representatives."

Sarnaik emphasised the necessity for persistent action to prevent the recurrence of such events. "We need to stop this once and for all. Drug dens should be dealt with across Kausa Mumbai and Kalwa," he insisted.

Awhad reiterated his stance, saying, "I have been a resident of Yeoor for 40 years. I did not target anyone personally, nor did I mention Sarnaik by name. The tribal residents informed me about the parties and the subsequent disturbances."

He further noted that he had discussed the matter with Sudhir Mungantiwar, highlighting that entering forest areas after sunset is prohibited by law. "When authorities attempt to close down bars, they retreat under pressure. For example, action was attempted against Amrapali bar, but it was halted. Investigate which political leaders accepted bribes," Awhad demanded.

Awhad concluded by urging strict action against drug activities in Yeoor and calling for bulldozing illegal structures if necessary. "The harassment of local tribals must end," he said. "I advocate for severe action against drug-related activities in my constituency as well."