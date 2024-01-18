Drugs Racket Busted in Pune: 16 kg Illicit Substance Recovered During Azad Samaj Party Raid in Viman Nagar

In a shocking revelation, an illicit drug trade which was carried out in front of Symbiosis College in Viman Nagar, Pune, has been uncovered by the Azad Samaj Party. This latest finding exposes the bravado of drug sellers working in broad public without fear, even though the Lalit Patil case recently brought attention to drug-related concerns in the city. Almost 16 Kg of drugs, including marijuana and other illicit substances worth lakhs of rupees, were confiscated in a raid by 7 to 8 Azad Samaj Party workers and two police personnel of the Vimantal police station.

The illicit drug stockpile worth lakhs of rupees in front of one of Pune's most famous educational institutions was brought to light by advocate Tosif Shaikh of the Azad Samaj Party. Targeting students from prestigious universities and colleges, the illicit enterprise is allegedly luring the younger generation with various payment options, including cash, PhonePe, and Google Pay. As per the police, two peddlers were detained while one is at large. A case has been registered at the Vimantal police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the NDPS Act.

Advocate Tosif Shaikh, Legal Cell President of the Azad Samaj Party, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “ Drugs business carried out in the open nearby of the Pune Airport opposite Symbiosis college was unearthed by our party workers today. There is no fear of law while it is sold in the open and even accepting UPI payments on scanners. We received a tip-off regarding the drug trade, and accordingly, our party workers, along with the police, raided the spot and recovered almost 16kg of an illicit substance.”

Shaikh added by saying, "Rampant drug selling openly near Pune Airport, a secured zone, in the city, regarded as the 'Oxford of the East' and adjacent to the renowned Symbiosis College, is an alarming defiance of the law. This is particularly concerning, especially with an ongoing investigation into the drug trade of the accused Latlit Patil, in which names of ministers have cropped up, revealing a deeply rooted corruption that demands immediate and stringent action."