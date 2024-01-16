Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Katraj: Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Arrest Accused Within Eight Days

A tragic murder in the Katraj area on January 13 has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old assailant within eight days of the crime. Bharti Vidyapeeth Police's investigation revealed that the culprit, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a dispute that escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the victim's death. The accused allegedly murdered the victim by striking his head with a stone.

The incident came to light when the victim's son filed a complaint on January 13, reporting that an unknown assailant had attacked his father, Manohar Bagal, with a stone along the road from Katraj Bhaji Mandai on Pune-Satara Road to Santoshnagar. Bagal sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them. In response, an FIR under Section 302 was registered against an unknown person at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, initiating a murder investigation.

Recognizing the severity of the crime, police officials promptly visited the crime scene, offering guidance to the investigation team. Through CCTV footage and confidential informants, officers Harshal Shinde, Sachin Gade, and Dhanaji Dhotre received a tip that the alleged perpetrator, Kisan Chhagan Margale (21), resides in Sainagar Galli No.03 Ambegaon Budruk and was hiding in the Taljai forest.

The investigation team, led by Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, along with ACP Narayan Shirgaonkar and other officials, laid a trap in the Taljai forest. In a nighttime operation, they located Margale hiding in the bushes. Upon detention, Margale confessed to the crime during further interrogation. The police subsequently arrested him for the murder.

The successful resolution of the case involved the coordinated efforts of Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Patil, DCP Zone-2 Smartana Patil, ACP Swargate Division Narayan Shirgaonkar, and their dedicated team of officers and enforcers.