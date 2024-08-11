Dy CM Ajit Pawar Visits Fire-Damaged Kolhapur Theatre; CM Shinde Announces 20 Crore Grant For Reconstruction

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha in Kolhapur, which was destroyed by a fire on the night of August 8. Pawar, accompanied by Kolhapur Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and other leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed his deep regret over the incident.

Pawar, sharing his sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), assured Kolhapur residents that efforts would be made to repair and restore the auditorium promptly, maintaining its original character. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a ₹20 crore grant to aid in rebuilding the historic 109-year-old venue.

Ongoing police investigations aim to determine the fire's cause. Shinde revealed that the insurance coverage amounts to ₹5 crore, while the estimated cost for reconstruction is ₹25 crore. He emphasized that the government, respecting the community’s wishes, would work diligently to reconstruct the theater as it was. The Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, established in 1915 under Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s initiative, is celebrated for its cultural and historical significance.