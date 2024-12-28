E-KYC Process for Ration Cards Extended: New Deadline Set for December 31

The government has made e-KYC verification mandatory for all ration card holders in the state to curb leakages in the distribution of subsidized grains. As part of this initiative, every member listed on the ration card is required to complete the e-KYC process. Initially set for October, the deadline for completing the verification has now been extended to December 31.

Despite linking Aadhaar numbers to ration cards for all consumers in the state, a leakage of 2-4 percent in distribution has been reported. To achieve a 100 percent distribution rate, the government has made e-KYC mandatory for all ration card holders. Each family member listed on the card must enter their Aadhaar number into the new 4G e-POS machine, scan their fingerprints, and complete the e-KYC process by visiting the shopkeeper with their updated Aadhaar card. While the original deadline was set for October 31, disruptions in the e-KYC system due to server issues in recent months led to an extension of the deadline.

Due to server outages and technical issues with the machines, many beneficiaries were unable to complete the e-KYC process, prompting the government to extend the deadline to December 31. However, despite this extension, many ration card holders have still not undergone the online KYC process. As a result, the government has once again extended the deadline. Authorities are urging citizens to complete their e-KYC as soon as possible to avoid further delays.

"The deadline for e-KYC has been extended. Citizens should get e-KYC done at the earliest," said Prashant Khatal, Assistant Food Distribution Officer.