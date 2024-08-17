Earthquake in Maharashtra: 3.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Palghar District; No Major Damage Reported

On Saturday, Palghar district experienced an earthquake of magnitude 3.6, affecting areas including Dahanu, Kasa, and Ganjad. The tremors were felt at around 6:35 AM, causing significant alarm among residents.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 10 km below the Earth's surface at coordinates 19.87 latitude and 72.76 longitude, with impacts also felt near Mumbai, Nashik, and Vapi in Gujarat. This event follows a previous earthquake in January of this year. The Disaster Management Department of the Collector's Office has confirmed the incident, noting that some houses were shaken but no major damages have been reported.