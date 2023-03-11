ED arrests Anil Parab’s close aide Sadanand Kadam for money laundering in Dapoli resort case

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Sadanand Kadam, the business partner of Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in connection with the alleged money laundering and involvement in the construction of an illegal resort in Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

The ED earlier conducted a search at his residence and issued him a summon to appear before the agency. Kadam reached the ED office in the afternoon. In February this year, Kadam challenged the Income Tax department after it had provisionally attached Sai Resort under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPTA) in December 2022.

People close to Kadam said he has recently undergone surgery for his shoulder ailment and the doctor prescribed him complete rest till March 24. But on Friday ED officials summoned him for questioning.

It has been alleged that former transport minister Parab in connivance with Kadam allegedly constructed resorts in Dapoli in violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

An FIR was registered by the Dapoli Police against Parab and others for deceiving and causing loss to the state.

PMLA investigations revealed that Anil Parab, in connivance with Sadanand Kadam, got illegal permission from the local SDO office to use agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes and constructed a resort in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms.