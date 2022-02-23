ED arrests Nawab Malik: From scrap dealer to minister, check out political journey of Nawab Malik

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Malik was taken into custody this morning. After that he was interrogated for 8 hours. He was later arrested by the ED.

After Malik's arrest, NCP workers have become aggressive. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The two discussed ways to maintain law and order. After this, a meeting will be held between Chief Minister Thackeray, Home Minister Walse Patil and NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Malik to resign?

Nawab Malik, who is in ED custody, is expected to resign. ABP has reported about this quoting sources. Earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had to resign due to ED action. Therefore, it is likely that Malik will resign before the opposition puts pressure on him. Malik can send his resignation to Chief Minister Thackeray.



The name Nawab Malik came into the limelight from the Aryan Khan drugs case. Who exactly is Nawab Malik? How was his political journey been so far? And let's understand why Nawab Malik is an important face in today's politics.