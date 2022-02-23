ED arrests Nawab Malik: From scrap dealer to minister, check out political journey of Nawab Malik
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2022 05:06 PM2022-02-23T17:06:01+5:302022-02-23T17:07:45+5:30
Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering ...
Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Malik was taken into custody this morning. After that he was interrogated for 8 hours. He was later arrested by the ED.
After Malik's arrest, NCP workers have become aggressive. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The two discussed ways to maintain law and order. After this, a meeting will be held between Chief Minister Thackeray, Home Minister Walse Patil and NCP President Sharad Pawar.
Malik to resign?
Nawab Malik, who is in ED custody, is expected to resign. ABP has reported about this quoting sources. Earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had to resign due to ED action. Therefore, it is likely that Malik will resign before the opposition puts pressure on him. Malik can send his resignation to Chief Minister Thackeray.
The name Nawab Malik came into the limelight from the Aryan Khan drugs case. Who exactly is Nawab Malik? How was his political journey been so far? And let's understand why Nawab Malik is an important face in today's politics.
- Nawab Malik is originally from Uttar Pradesh, but before his birth Nawab Malik's father had settled in Mumbai, but for some reason relocated to Uttar Pradesh.
- Nawab Malik was born on 20th June 1959 in Utraula taluka in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh
- Malik had said in a press conference that his father was a scrap dealer and he too was involved in the family business. “I am proud of my business. My father was a scrap dealer, and I too was assisting him. It’s our family business,” he had said.
- The Malik family lives in Dongri area of Mumbai
- At the age of 21, Malik married Mehjabeen
- Nawab Malik has daughters named Sana Malik and Nilofar Malik
- Nawab Malik has been active from student movement
- Interest in politics from Mumbai University's agitation against fee hike
- At the age of 25, he contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1984
- Malik, who stood against Gurudas Kamat, got only 2620 votes in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections
- In 1991, the ticket for the municipal elections was rejected by the Congress
- After the 1992 riots, Malik started a newspaper called Saanj Samachar
- Later, due to financial difficulties, Saanj Samachar newspaper was closed down
- Nawab Malik joined Samajwadi Party after being denied ticket by Congress
- Got Samajwadi Party candidature in the 1995 Assembly elections
- In the 1995 assembly elections, Malik lost to Shiv Sena candidate Suryakant Mahadik
- In the 1996 re-election, however, he won by a margin of six and a half thousand votes and entered the Legislative Assembly
- In 1999, he again won the Assembly elections and became the Minister of State for Housing
- Fed up with internal divisions within the Samajwadi Party, he left the party and joined the Nationalist Congress Party in 2001
- He was given the post of Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Ministry of Labor from NCP
- Malik accused of misconduct in Jariwala Chawl redevelopment project in Mahim, after which he resigned
- In 2008, Nawab Malik was re-appointed as Minister
- NCB arrests Sameer Khan, husband of Nawab Malik's eldest daughter Nilofar
- Malik's took aggressive stance on Corelia Cruise Drugs case, NCB and Sameer Wankhede
- Malik was arrested after a 7-hour interrogation by the ED for allegedly buying land from the accused in the 1993 bomb blasts