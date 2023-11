ED conducts searches against Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches against suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an alleged betting racket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket tournament in 2015, official sources said.

Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages to extort money from her when she refused to save Anil Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him.

Sources said the agency is searching his locations at Ulhasnagar in Thane district and some premises in Mumbai. The money laundering case linked to alleged betting in IPL matches in 2015 pertains to busting of a racket and subsequent arrest of some bookies from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat by the ED.

Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anil Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.