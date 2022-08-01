ED demanded 8 days of custody but was granted only 4: says brother of Sanjay Raut

Sunil Raut, brother of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reacted after Sanjay Raut was arrested late night by the Enforcemnet Directorate. Sunil Raut said, "Sanjay Raut's medical checkup was done today & he was taken to court. We have faith in judiciary, we believe he'll be released soon. ED demanded 8 days of custody but was granted only 4."

The ED arrested Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut after raiding his house in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl scam in Mumbai. After that, the ED asked the court to remand Sanjay Raut for 8 days. But Sanjay Raut's lawyers had demanded that if the custody is to be given, it should be less than eight days. After that, the court sent Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4.

After arresting Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut was produced in the session court today, in court room number 16, Judge M.G. ED produced Sanjay Rauta for remand before Deshpande. Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi argued for Sanjay Raut. Hiten Venegaonkar argued on behalf of ED.