ED raids Mumbai's popular saree shop ‘Bharatkshetra’

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at five locations associated with Mumbai businessman Mansukh Gala, his chartered accountant, and other individuals in relation to a 2019 case involving cheating and forgery.

According to a report of Indian Express, ED sources confirmed the development and said that the search operation was in connection with a cheating and forgery case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in August 2019 against Gala and his CA for defrauding developer Arvind Jayantilal Shah of SB Developers to the tune of Rs 113 crore.

Gala, well-known for his family's saree business in central Mumbai, is also the proprietor of BharatKshetra, a renowned saree showroom located in Dadar. The agency also conducted a raid at this showroom. Gala, purportedly assisted by a Chartered Accountant, is accused of forging documents and illicitly utilizing the complainant's digital signatures to reduce his family's stake in the company. The company in question was involved in the development of a minimum of five buildings in the Parel and Chembur areas.



