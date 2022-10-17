ED seeks rejection of Sanjay Raut's bail plea

Opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Raut's co-accused in the case, Pravin Raut, was his "proxy," "front man", "close confidant" and "aide".Singh submitted that Pravin Raut, who was heading a few companies, including Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GAC), which is at the centre of the Patra Chawl scam, had laundered Rs 3.27 crore into accounts associated with Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha.

"There are more records coming before us, and an investigation is going on," Singh added."Pravin Raut was actively involved in liaisoning work for his company GAC, and Sanjay Raut was actively helping him. Sanjay Raut took an active interest in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl," asserted Singh.

Singh pointed to statements recorded by the ED, which said that Sanjay Raut was interested in buying property. A few people got together to transfer Rs 13 lakh to his wife's account as they "did not want to make Sanjay Raut unhappy". Similarly, he pointed to some other statements of money being transferred and the explanation given by Sanjay Raut.

"For Rs 1.06 crore, which they tried to explain was not even correct, and for the remainder of Rs 2.2 crore, no explanation was given. As far as 1.06 is concerned, the amount of Rs 55 lakh was received from Madhuri (Pravin Raut's wife), which was termed a friendly loan and has been repaid," submitted Singh.