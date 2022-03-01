ED summons Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case in connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

According to Indian express, Faraz received the ED summons at 11.30 am on Monday. “The ED has asked for a paper from 2000. He won’t be going today. Our lawyers will take a call,” said Nilofer Malik.

Meanwhile on Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was admitted to Mumbai's JJ hospital following a complaint of stomach ache was discharged. The minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on February 23 by the ED.