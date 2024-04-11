Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations: Devotees Offer 'Namaz' at Mahim Masjid in Mumbai

In Mumbai, devotees gathered at Mahim Masjid to offer 'namaz' on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The atmosphere was filled with prayers and the spirit of celebration as people came together to mark the end of Ramadan with religious fervor. Families and friends exchanged greetings and shared festive meals, spreading joy and happiness throughout the community.

Eid ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.It holds great importance as it marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection, and signifies the beginning of a new Islamic year.The tradition of moon sighting, a practice dating back to the time of Prophet Muhammad, plays a central role in determining the start of Eid ul-Fitr. Different regions may celebrate Eid on different days due to variations in moon sightings, typically with a one-day difference.