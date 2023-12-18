Eight killed in multi-vehicle crash on Nagar-Kalyan highway

In a devastating incident on Sunday night, a triple accident occurred on the Nagar-Kalyan highway in the Anjirachi Bagh area of Junnar taluka, resulting in the immediate loss of eight lives, including two children. The collision involved a truck, an auto-rickshaw, and a pickup.

The victims, identified as Ganesh Maskre (30), Komal Maskare (25), Harshad Maskare (4), and Kavya Maskare (6), were all members of the same family. The fatal crash took place near Dingore village, leaving the auto-rickshaw completely destroyed.

The family, engaged in a vegetable business in Madh, was traveling in the auto-rickshaw when it was struck by a truck and a pickup. The severity of the accident prompted swift action from the police and locals who rushed to the scene to assist. Unfortunately, all eight individuals, including the two young children, succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The bodies have been recovered by the authorities and transported to a hospital in Otur for post-mortem examinations. The tragic incident has stirred outrage in the community, and police are actively investigating the details of the crash. As of now, no new deaths related to the incident have been reported, but the devastating loss of four family members has triggered panic and sorrow in the area.