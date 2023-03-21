Eight leopard cubs die of starvation in Pune's Manchar forest area, officials advise caution to visitors

Eight leopard cubs in the Manchar forest area of Pune district's Ambegaon taluka have starved to death over the past 45 days. The overpopulation of leopards in the area has led to ecological disruption, and the cubs' post-mortem examinations revealed that their cause of death was primarily due to malnourishment. Cold weather also had a role to play in the tragedy.

As a precaution, forest officials have asked visitors to refrain from taking photos or selfies. They have also advised villagers and sugarcane cutters to spend the night inside. The Forest Service has also taken precautions to reunite separated cubs with their mothers in a safe manner.

Former Home Minister Dilip Valse Patil expressed concern about the rising number of leopard attacks and suggested that the Forest Department take immediate action.