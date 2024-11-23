Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Mahayuti’s Victory in Maharashtra Election 2024

Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, is on track for a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Trends indicate a commanding majority for the alliance. Devendra Fadnavis has given his first reaction about currently scenario.

Fadnavis took social media X and posted a message in Marathi which says 'एक है तो ‘सेफ’ है ! मोदी है तो मुमकिन हैं !' . (Ek Hein Toh Safe Hein and Modi Hein Toh Munkin Hein).

Meanwhile Supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have gathered outside his residence in Thane, chanting slogans and waving party flags as the alliance solidifies its lead. Shiv Sena workers were seen bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and dancing to traditional music to celebrate the anticipated triumph.