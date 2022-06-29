Eknath and his MLA group will go to Taj Hotel to celebrate Uddhav Thackeray's resignation?

Eknath Shinde and his MLAs have reached Goa, as soon as they land in the state the leaders got to know that Udhhav Thackeray has resigned from the post. It is been reported that the MLAs and Eknath Shinde will stay in Goa for night. Reports are also doing rounds that they could go to Taj Hotel where the BJP MLAs are celebrating Uddhav Thackeray's resignation.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "Shiv Sena has not gone anywhere it will always stay here only."

Earlier, this morning Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.