Eknath Khadse alleges BJP and Shinde group already had hidden alliance

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister last night after losing a majority in the Shiv Sena insurgency. Even though he is the Chief Minister of his own party, the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs is being discussed in the politics of the state. NCP leader and Legislative Council MLA Eknath Khadse has now commented on the mutiny and has also given a big statement. Khadse has alleged that BJP and Shinde group already had an unwritten hidden alliance.

History has shown that Eknath Shinde never criticized the BJP. While in government, he sanctioned the work of BJP MLAs. Therefore, his decision was to go with the BJP from the beginning. Similarly, BJP leader Girish Mahajan has repeatedly leveled low-level allegations against the Shiv Sena. However, Jalgaon district minister Gulabrao Patil never responded to this. Gulabrao Patil never criticized Girish Mahajan. Both these things prove that these rebellious MLAs had the idea of ​​going with the BJP since the beginning, that is what has come before the whole world now, 'said Eknath Khadse. He was talking to reporters at his residence in Muktainagar.