Eknath Khadse Chooses Blood Over Politics, Rules Out Contesting Against Daughter-In-Law

Amid widespread speculation regarding the BJP's candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra, the party has put an end to the conjecture by re-nominating incumbent MP Raksha Khadse for the constituency. Raksha Khadse's candidacy was speculated to add to the troubles of her father-in-law and former leader BJP Eknath Khadse, who is now with NCP Sharad Pawar group. There were also suggestions that Rohini Khadse, Eknath Khadse's daughter might be fielded by the Sharad Pawar group, setting the stage for a potential family contest in Raver.

Speaking to the media, Khadse said, "Doctors have not given me permission to contest the Lok Sabha elections. So, I will not contest from Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Rohini Khadse also never thought of contesting the Lok Sabha elections. She has been working for the last four-five years thinking that she only wants to contest the assembly elections. Rohini Khadse will also not contest from Raver Lok Sabha seat". With this announcement made by Eknath Khadse, the speculation that the Khadse family will face each other in Raver Lok Sabha constituency has now come to an end.

Currently held by the NCP's Sharad Pawar party, the Raver Lok Sabha seat has attracted interest from several candidates within the party. Khadse revealed that seven to eight candidates have expressed their eagerness to contest, with discussions and screenings underway. The final selection of the candidate is expected to be made soon following consultations with Sharad Pawar.