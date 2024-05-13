Eknath Khadse Decides Against Future Elections Amid BJP Speculations, Vows to Remain Politically Active

Jalgaon: Former Minister Eknath Khadse on Sunday told reporters in Muktainagar that he will not contest assembly or Lok Sabha elections in the coming days after months of speculation that he would join the BJP. However, he has made it clear that he will remain active till the end without taking political retirement.

Khadse had made it clear that he would join the BJP after resigning from the Sharad Pawar faction. However, even after a month, Khadse has not been able to join the BJP. Khadse, on the other hand, has started campaigning for the BJP candidate and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse. Khadse has now said that he will not contest assembly or Lok Sabha elections in the coming days. "I have not retired from politics. I am a political person," Khadse said. Khadse, who is currently a director in the district bank, said he would also consider contesting cooperative elections in the future.