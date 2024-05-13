Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Urban Excitement Contrasts Rural Discouragement, Pune's 6.61% Voter Turnout in First Phase

Pune: Voting for Lok Sabha constituencies in the state began this morning with 6.61 percent polling for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, 5.38 percent for the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, and 4.97 percent for the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the two hours from 7 am to 9 am.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 4: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM, Nandurbar Leads With 8.43%



Voting for the fourth phase of polling for the Pune, Shirur, and Maval constituencies began at 7 am today. In the first two hours, voters in urban areas queued up at polling booths while there has not been much enthusiasm in rural areas. In urban areas, voters have been complaining that their names are not being found in the electoral rolls at many polling stations. In the morning phase, many working voters queued up and senior and differently-abled citizens also thronged polling booths to exercise their right to vote. Most parts of the city seem to be crowded in the morning phase.

The Pune Lok Sabha constituency recorded 6.61 percent polling in the first two hours. Shirur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 4.97 percent polling in the first two hours due to a lack of enthusiasm in rural areas. The Maval Lok Sabha constituency also seems to have seen a relatively good response to the polls. The voter turnout was 5.38 percent.

During the mock poll in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, 37 ballot units, 13 control units, and 17 VVPAT machines were replaced. Voting for the Pune Lok Sabha seat is going on smoothly at all polling stations. In the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, 24 ballot units, eight control units, and 24 VVPAT machines were replaced during the mock polls. Whereas during the mock poll in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, 24 ballot units, six control units, and 14 VVPAT machines were replaced. Voting for both of the seats is going on smoothly at all polling stations.