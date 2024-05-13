Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 4: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM, Nandurbar Leads With 8.43%

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 4: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM, Nandurbar Leads With 8.43%

Maharashtra continued to witness a low voter turnout in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with only 6.45% of voters casting their ballots by 9 AM on Monday, May 13. 

Nandurbar topped the list with 8.43% voter participation, while Shirur had the lowest turnout at 4.97%.

Here's the Constituency-wise Turnout as of 9 AM:

- Jalgaon: 6.14%
- Jalna: 6.88%
- Nandurbar: 8.43%
- Shirur: 4.97%
- Ahmednagar: 5.13%
- Aurangabad: 7.52%
- Beed: 6.72%
- Maval: 5.38%
- Pune: 6.61%
- Raver: 7.14%
- Shirdi: 6.83%

10.35% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM Across India

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra features 11 constituencies, with prominent candidates like Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe contesting.

More than 22.8 million voters are eligible to vote in this phase, deciding the fate of 298 candidates in the state.

