Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 4: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM, Nandurbar Leads With 8.43%

Maharashtra continued to witness a low voter turnout in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with only 6.45% of voters casting their ballots by 9 AM on Monday, May 13.

Nandurbar topped the list with 8.43% voter participation, while Shirur had the lowest turnout at 4.97%.

Here's the Constituency-wise Turnout as of 9 AM:

- Jalgaon: 6.14%

- Jalna: 6.88%

- Nandurbar: 8.43%

- Shirur: 4.97%

- Ahmednagar: 5.13%

- Aurangabad: 7.52%

- Beed: 6.72%

- Maval: 5.38%

- Pune: 6.61%

- Raver: 7.14%

- Shirdi: 6.83%

10.35% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM Across India

#LokSabhaElections2024 | 10.35% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the fourth phase of elections.



Andhra Pradesh 9.05%

Bihar 10.18%

Jammu And Kashmir 5.07%

Jharkhand 11.78%

Madhya Pradesh 14.97%

Maharashtra 6.45%

Odisha 9.23%

Telangana 9.51%

Uttar Pradesh 11.67%

West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/tmtjV4Aluw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra features 11 constituencies, with prominent candidates like Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe contesting.

More than 22.8 million voters are eligible to vote in this phase, deciding the fate of 298 candidates in the state.