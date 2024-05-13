Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 4: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM, Nandurbar Leads With 8.43%
By Tejas Joshi | Published: May 13, 2024 10:19 AM2024-05-13T10:19:07+5:302024-05-13T10:21:00+5:30
Maharashtra continued to witness a low voter turnout in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with only 6.45% of voters casting their ballots by 9 AM on Monday, May 13.
Nandurbar topped the list with 8.43% voter participation, while Shirur had the lowest turnout at 4.97%.
Here's the Constituency-wise Turnout as of 9 AM:
- Jalgaon: 6.14%
- Jalna: 6.88%
- Nandurbar: 8.43%
- Shirur: 4.97%
- Ahmednagar: 5.13%
- Aurangabad: 7.52%
- Beed: 6.72%
- Maval: 5.38%
- Pune: 6.61%
- Raver: 7.14%
- Shirdi: 6.83%
10.35% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM Across India
#LokSabhaElections2024 | 10.35% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the fourth phase of elections.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Andhra Pradesh 9.05%
Bihar 10.18%
Jammu And Kashmir 5.07%
Jharkhand 11.78%
Madhya Pradesh 14.97%
Maharashtra 6.45%
Odisha 9.23%
Telangana 9.51%
Uttar Pradesh 11.67%
West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/tmtjV4Aluw
The fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra features 11 constituencies, with prominent candidates like Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe contesting.
More than 22.8 million voters are eligible to vote in this phase, deciding the fate of 298 candidates in the state.