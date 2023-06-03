Eknath Khadse meets Pankaja Munde ahead of elections, sparks political speculations

As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the political landscape in the state is gaining momentum. All political parties have actively entered the scene. In the midst of this, a significant development has emerged from the state's political circle. Today, Eknath Khadse, a prominent figure, met with BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

Rohini Khadse and Pritam Munde were also in attendance during this event, arousing curiosity among the people about the political significance of their presence. On the ninth death anniversary of the esteemed political leader Gopinath Munde, Eknath Khadse paid a visit to Gopinath Gad and offered his respects at Munde Saheb's memorial. This meeting holds a high likelihood of involving political discussions. The state is keenly observing these developments, as they could have potential implications in the political landscape.