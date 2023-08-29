Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse appointed as NCP State Women President

Nine leaders, including Ajit Pawar, have distanced themselves from Sharad Pawar and claimed the name and symbol of the NCP directly. Following Ajit Pawar's actions, two factions have emerged within the NCP. With many office-bearers supporting Ajit Pawar, the Sharad Pawar faction has initiated significant changes in the party organization.

Sharad Pawar has placed his trust in MLA Eknath Khadse's daughter. Rohini Khadse has taken over the position of Vidya Chavan as the NCP's state women president. Entrusting Rohini Khadse with this role, Sharad Pawar has handed her the appointment letter for the NCP women's state president.

Rohini Khadse, the daughter of former minister Eknath Khadse, pursued her education up to LLB and LLM. In 2019, she was offered a ticket after the BJP declined to provide one to Eknath Khadse. Rohini Khadse participated in the Assembly elections but was defeated by a slim margin. Following this, both Rohini Khadse and Eknath Khadse joined the ranks of the NCP.