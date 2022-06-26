Eknath Khadse's daughter Tweets on Maharashtra political crisis

Jalgaon: The Thackeray government in the state has become unstable due to mutiny of some MLAs along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Against the backdrop of all these political developments, a tweet from Rohini Khadse, daughter of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, has come under discussion. Rohini Khadse has made a post on Facebook with her Twitter handle. In that post, he writes, "Follow the same rules in life, those who taught you to win, never dream of losing them ...". Khadse's tweet has been hotly debated.

आयुष्यात एकच नियम पाळा ज्यांनी जिंकायला शिकवलं, त्यांना हरवण्याची स्वप्ने कधीच पाहू नका.. — Adv Rohini Eknathrao Khadse (@Rohini_khadse) June 26, 2022

Rohini Khadse is the daughter of Eknath Khadse. She is a former chairman of Jalgaon District Bank. She is currently active in politics as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Women's Front.

Rohini Khadse's tweet has caused a lot of discussion about Shiv Sena's targeting rebel MLAs. On the one hand, the NCP has also announced its position to be with the Shiv Sena in this time of crisis. Against the backdrop of all these developments, the tweets made by Rohini Khadse are being interpreted politically.