Eknath Shinde admits Shiv Sena placed advertisement was his mistake: Devendra Fadnavis

A few days ago Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena placed a full-page advertisement in many newspapers titled Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra, quoting a survey where Shinde is shown as more preferred for the top post than BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a Republic World report, Devendra Fadnavis reveals Shinde acknowledged that it was his mistake. He described the episode as a small oversight and claimed that disagreements could not have an effect on the Shiv Sena-BJP cooperation.

Shinde Ji and I spoke the very next day and he said the ad is wrong and that our people made a mistake. And I say this very clearly, you might not find the understanding and sychronisation between a coalition government that Shinde Ji and I have. Because, I have never breached or disrespected his protocols and he never makes me feel like I am the Deputy CM, Fadnavis said.

For the chief minister's position, 26.1 per cent of the people in Maharashtra desire Eknath Shinde and 23.2 per cent of the people wish to see Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister, reads the advertisement. Thus, it is undeniable proof that 49.3 per cent of the people in Maharashtra wish to see a strong alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena for their state's leadership, survery said.