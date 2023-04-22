Eknath Shinde after Uddhav camp leader Balasaheb Chandore joins Shiv Sena, says I'm with you

After expelled Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Balasaheb Chandore formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the latter welcomed him saying that the party will support you.

I welcome Balasaheb Chandore to Shiv Sena. I’m with you and this Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is with you. You always worked for Shiv Sena its growth, Shinde said, adding that they rose to power only to carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.

Shiv Sena expelled its Pune district president Balasaheb Chandore from the party for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities on Friday.

The group of over 40 MLAs, who broke away from the erstwhile Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, ultimately toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.