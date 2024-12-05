Eknath Shinde Agrees to Take Oath as Deputy CM; Set to Meet Amit Shah for Portfolio Allocation

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has agreed to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister, bringing an end to the 12-day-long political drama. The Shiv Sena MLAs, who had expressed strong discontent, met with Shinde and made it clear that they would not assume ministerial positions unless he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister. This agreement marks the resolution of the ongoing tensions within the party.

"Shinde may not have wanted to return as Deputy Chief Minister after serving as Chief Minister for 2.5 years, but he has now agreed to take on the role," said Shirsat. Reports also indicated that Shinde was displeased with the omission of his name from the invitation card. Additionally, it was claimed that Shinde had requested the positions of Home Minister and Finance Minister, but the BJP did not accede to his demands.

While Shinde has agreed to the role, it remains unclear which portfolio has been promised to him. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive at the Sahyadri Guest House soon, where a meeting will take place between Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. The allocation of portfolios is likely to be a key topic of discussion during the meeting.

Shinde is set to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis in the evening, raising questions about whether Shinde will indeed assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister or if only the two will take the oath.

