Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadanvis to hold meeting with all MPs from Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today will hold a meeting with all MPs from the State before the Parliament budget session to discuss the demands and needs of the State.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1.This will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. This will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.