Eknath Shinde appeals for calm amid tension in Kolhapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed for calm and said nobody should take law into their hands. In Kolhapur city in Western Maharashtra, police on Wednesday used force to disperse a crowd that objected to alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image and an objectionable audio message as social media status by some local persons.

Anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared. I am in touch with the local administration, and necessary directives have been given. Welfare of the common man is our topmost priority, Shinde said. People should cooperate with the administration to maintain peace, the chief minister added.

Earlier this week, police registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar district, a video of which had gone viral.

