Eknath Shinde assures Sharad Pawar over Barsu refinery project to be carried after taking locals in confidence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he had a conversation with former CM Sharad Pawar and assured him that the Barsu refinery project will be carried out only after taking the local residents into confidence.

Notably, the residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri have been protesting against the setting up of the refinery. Shinde said, I had a phone conversation with Sharad Pawar yesterday about Barsu Refinery. Pawar said that Industry Minister should take the concerned officials and people into confidence. I told him that no project will be done by force and injustice to the people.

Nagpur Mumbai Samrudhi Highway was also opposed by the people but we are seeing the results there. These decisions will be taken by taking farmers into confidence, he added. This comes after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government should hold a dialogue with the local villagers who are opposing the project.

Earlier, Shinde had slammed Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for opposing the Barsu Refinery project in Ratnagiri district. CM Shinde backed the Barsu green refinery project and questioned the MVA’s sudden opposition to it.