Eknath Shinde Backs BJP In Delhi Polls; Pledges Shiv Sena's Full Support for All Candidates

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stated that his party backs the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections to prevent a division of Hindutva votes. Shinde directed the Shiv Sena Delhi unit to align with the BJP state unit and participate actively in the election campaign. The remarks came after several party workers from different regions joined Shiv Sena. Shinde highlighted that dedicated Sainiks are confident that the party adheres to Balasaheb Thackeray's principles. He assured them that he would not compromise on these values for power, which has led many to join him.

Shinde emphasised that Shiv Sena's decision to support BJP was strategic, aiming for unity among Hindutva supporters. The collaboration was intended to strengthen their position in Delhi by ensuring a consolidated vote bank.The single phase Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the counting on 8.There are 719 candidates will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly elections in 70 constituencies, the Election Commission said.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, announces his party's support for all Delhi BJP candidates. pic.twitter.com/NG3x3uAwba — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar), another BJP ally, has fielded 30 contestants for the upcoming Delhi elections.The NDA has given one seat each to the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). While JD-U has been allocated the Burari seat, the LJP will contest in Deoli.