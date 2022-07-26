Eknath Shinde: Ban on plastic coated and plastic laminated products

Eknath Shinde has taken an important decision to ban plastic coated and plastic laminated products. Considering the serious problems caused by the use of plastic in the state, Eknath Shinde had directed to amend the plastic ban rule. Accordingly, this decision has been taken.

The central government has banned single-use plastic from July 1, 2022. Similarly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions for strict implementation of this ban in the state as well. Due to this decision of the state government, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic.

An empowered committee was appointed in the state for the effective implementation of the plastic ban. The committee had decided to amend the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermacol Products Notification 2018 in its meeting on July 7. Accordingly, the state government, through a notification dated July 15, has also banned plastic-coated and plastic-coated products. After this amendment, there will be a ban on single-use disposable dishes, cups, plates, glasses, forks, bowls, containers etc. made of paper or aluminum etc. with plastic coating and plastic layer in the state. The main objective behind the ban is to reduce plastic waste in daily waste.

The use of cups, plates, bowls, spoons, containers etc. in single-use plastic is prohibited. But currently plastic coated or plastic laminated products are widely used in the market under the name of paper like dishes, containers, glasses, cups etc. All these items also contain plastic. The amount of plastic in daily waste is significant in both urban and rural areas. Degradation of these wastes is practically not possible. This waste is dumped in waste depots, and reservoirs. As it cannot be recycled, it is burnt at night. So the pollution is on a large scale. That is why this big decision has been taken in Maharashtra after the central government.