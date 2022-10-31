Eknath Shinde breaks silence on Bachchu Kadu, Ravi Rana dispute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is confident about dispute between Amravati legislators - Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana resolving soon.We all know both of them are from Amravati…there are local issues, we will sort it out,” Shinde told media persons during an informal chat on Sunday night. Kadu (52) and Rana (36) are in touch with Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and have been called to Mumbai. Both Kadu and Rana support the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Over the past few weeks, the war of words between the two MLAs from the Vidarbha region has intensified.Rana has accused Kadu of taking “pannas khokhe” (50 boxes) to go to Guwahati with Shinde, who split the Shiv Sena in one of the biggest political rebellions in the state. On the other hand, Kadu had challenged Rana to justify his allegations by November 1, or “face the consequences” as seven to eight MLAs too called him to express support.