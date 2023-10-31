Eknath Shinde calls all-party meeting on Wednesday amid intensified Maratha quota agitation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened an all-party meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning. The purpose of this meeting is to address the state's situation in light of the escalated Maratha quota agitation, which has seen instances of violence in certain areas of the state.

Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government’s plans to handle the situation and seek their support, said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office. While quota activist Manoj Jarange’s indefinite fast has entered the 7th day, incidents of violence were witnessed in many parts of the state in the last two days.

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

The CM has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation.