Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pay last respects to Nitin Desai at his funeral

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid their last respects to art director Nitin Desai at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Notably, Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. Desai was credited with designing sets for films including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Lagaan', among others. As per IANS, the funeral for Desai will be performed near the helipad in his N.D. Art World Pvt. Ltd. studios on Friday afternoon. "The body will be brought to the studio named 'Diwan-E-Aam' at noon and then kept for darshan to enable people to pay their last respects," said Motiram Thomre, who was associated with Desai for over 20 years.

सुप्रसिद्ध कला दिग्दर्शक नितीन चंद्रकांत देसाई यांचे २ ऑगस्ट रोजी दुःखद निधन झाले. आज सर जे. जे. रुग्णालयात जाऊन त्यांच्या पार्थिवाचे अंत्यदर्शन घेतले आणि या कलावंताला भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली.



CM Shinde also paid homage to the four-time National Award-winner on Twitter. He wrote in Marathi, “Veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away today. This is an unfortunate and a shocking piece of news. The demise of Desai, who created a world of his own through his unique set designs in Maathi and Hindi films, is saddening. He had a special association with Tembhi Naka Devi (a popular temple in Maharashtra). He preserved and carried forward a tradition which started with Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Navratri celebrations here came to unforgettable because of him (Desai). There was a lot of curiosity among the people to see his art works. It pains me that such a nice and humble man, who also happened to be a good friend, is no more with us. Today is a very sad day for me and our film industry."

