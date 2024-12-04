Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar Stake Claim at Raj Bhavan to Form Govt Ahead of Oath-Taking Ceremony

Mahayuti leasers, including Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, staked claims at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the government a day before the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister at Azad Maidan.

“We along with our alliance partners have arrived at the Governor’s residence today to stake claim to form the government. Tomorrow, the oath-taking ceremony will take place of CM and Deputy CM,” said BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said that there will be a swearing-in ceremony, and all the details regarding the Maharashtra government will be presented clearly to the public. "The Mahayuti government aims to resolve the problems of the Maharashtra people," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra. BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, "Now it is clear, this was the mandate we had received...this is the first time in the history of Maharashtra."

Mahayuti Alliance Leaders Reached Raj Bhavan

VIDEO | #Maharashtra: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde arrive at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.





After being unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis said,"...I want to tell you all that in the next few days, there will be things of our wish and a few things against our wishes, but we all have to work in the larger interest of the state and the country. We will try to fulfil all expectations of Maharashtra. In the end, I thank PM Modi..."